The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exam in December 2021 session. Students can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Foundation exam will be held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE) in anywhere mode through remote proctoring. The exams will be held in four batches each day.

The admit cards can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth. Students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in the admit card.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2021 exam notice.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2021:

Visit official website smash.icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section and click on admit card link for CS Foundation Enter your Application Number and date of birth to login The ICSI CS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI CS admit card 2021.