The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online correction window for candidates who have registered for the NEET (UG) 2022. The correction window will be open till May 27, 9.00 PM. Candidates can edit their applications as per allowed fields at neet.nta.nic.in.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and are advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Forms, if required,” the notice said. No corrections after the deadline will be accepted.

Here’s NEET UG 2022 correction window notice.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps for NEET UG 2022 correction window:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022”

Login using Application No and Password Make necessary edits and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to NEET UG correction window 2022.