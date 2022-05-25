Today, May 25, is the last date to apply online for Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE 2022). Candidates can apply for the exam on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad’s official website niperhyd.ac.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 3, 2022. Candidates can check more details available in the information brochures below:

Masters Information Brochure.

PhD Information Brochure.



Integrated PG-PhD Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NIPER JEE 2022” Click on the application link Pay the fee, fill up the form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.