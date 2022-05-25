NIPER JEE 2022 application window to close today; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website niperhyd.ac.in.
Today, May 25, is the last date to apply online for Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE 2022). Candidates can apply for the exam on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad’s official website niperhyd.ac.in.
Earlier, the application deadline was May 3, 2022. Candidates can check more details available in the information brochures below:
Integrated PG-PhD Information Brochure.
Steps to apply for the exam
- Visit the official website niperhyd.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “NIPER JEE 2022”
- Click on the application link
- Pay the fee, fill up the form and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.