Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam dates for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination due to unavoidable reasons. As per the notification, the revised schedule will be released later.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 12 and 13, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of Professor (Physics) and Associate Professor (Physics). Candidates can download the same from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Professor/ Associate Professor (Physics)” result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Professor (Physics) result.

Direct link to Associate Professor (Physics) result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.