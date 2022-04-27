Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule of 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to June 22 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their interview letters a week before the interview.

A total of 1828 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government. The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was conducted on February 14.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination.” The interview schedule will appear on the screen Download the schedule and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview schedule.

