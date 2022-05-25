The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk exam. Candidates can download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The result contains the name, roll number, marks obtained, and Eligible/ Not Eligible remark for a total of 3360 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1152 vacancies, of which 1090 are for the post of Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “Click here to view RESULT FOR THE POST OF ZILADAR (WR), ZILADAR (PWRMDC), PATWARI (REVENUE) AND IRRIGATION BOOKING CLERK” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

