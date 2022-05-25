West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview date for Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. As per the official notice, the interview round will commence on and from June 6 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Battalion, MP Uddyan, Barrackpore.

Applicants will be able to download their e-call letter from the official website wbpolice.gov.in from May 30 onwards.

“The e-Call Letter will be available on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (https://wbpolice.gov.in) and Civil Defence Organization, WB (http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx) from 30-05-2022. Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letter at the allotted venues for appearing in the said Interview,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 169 vacancies of Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 of Agragami (WWCD).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.