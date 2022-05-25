Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will open the application edit window for candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022. Candidates can will be able to edit their online forms from May 26 to June 4 at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams were held on May 18, 19 and 20 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The JE Civil exam will be conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

According to the notice, candidates cannot edit their name, father/mother name, address, educational qualification, photo and signature. They have to pay a fee of Rs 300 to make changes to their reservation category, gender, date of birth, marital status and choice of department.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.