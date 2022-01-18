Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the official notification for the Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 for recruitment of JE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from January 21 to February 19.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma).

The Board will conduct the RSMSSB JEN 2022 exam in May this year.

Here’s RSMSSB JEN 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree/diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for relevant post. Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture.

Selection process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable.