Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) recruitment 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ASO exam 2022 will be held on July 8 at the Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 218 posts of ASO under the state Economic and Statistics Department.

The online application form edit window has been opened for candidates to make corrections if any. The window will be open till June 3 at the official website.

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for making changes to their applications.

Here’s RPSC ASO exam 2022 notice.