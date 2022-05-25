Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam calendar for various posts including Senior Teacher and School Lecturer. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

ARO/ AARO

According to exam schedule, RPSC will conduct the Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) screening test from August 27 to 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer and 13 for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.

School Lecturer (School Edu)

The RPSC School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022 will be held from the second to fourth week of October. The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection. There will be two papers. Paper-I shall be of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks.

School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu)

The RPSC School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2022 has been scheduled from November 13-15. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies.

Senior Teacher (Secondary Edu)

RPSC Senior Teacher exam 2022 will be conducted from December 17 to 24 for the recruitment of 9760 Senior Teacher vacancies in the Secondary Education Department.

Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu)

The Commission will hold the Senior Teacher Gr II Competitive Exam 2022 in the second week of January 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 417 vacancies for Senior Teachers in Sanskrit Education Department.

Here’s RPSC exam schedule 2022.