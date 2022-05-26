The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the 2019 Stenographer Grade C and D. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 488 candidates have been shortlisted for the notified vacancies.

As per the notification, a total of 161 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 2101 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Here’s the official notice.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 31. This facility will be available from May 31 to June 21.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on Grade C and D result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

