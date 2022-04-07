The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date for the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 2 Exam 2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the Paper-II (Descriptive) of the MTS Exam-2020 on May 8, 2022. Paper-II will be of the descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the exam notice read.

Candidates who qualified the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper 2 exam. The result of Paper 1 was announced on March 4.

According to the result notice, a total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

Here’s SSC MTS Paper 2 exam notice.