Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Physiotherapist. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from June 2 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from June 2 to 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.