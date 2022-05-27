The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an official notification for recruitment to Panchayat Secretary posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in from June 6 to July 6.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Deptt.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognised university.

Here’s JKSSB 03/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 for General Category etc. and Rs 400 for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories.