Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conduct the preliminary exams for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable in the month of August. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tslprb.in.

According to a press release, the TS Police Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 lakh candidates for SI and/ or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 7 (Sunday).

The Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates for Police Constable PC and/or equivalent posts is likely to be conducted on August 21 (Sunday) Forenoon. The exact dates will be confirmed shortly.

TSLPRB informed 2,47,630 applications have been received for the posts of SCT SI Civil and / or equivalent and 9,54,064 applications have been received for the posts of SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent level (including Transport Constable and P&E Constable).

A total number of 12,91,006 applications have been received for 17516 notified posts. The posts include 16929 Constable and 587 Sub-Inspector.

Here’s TS Police exam date 2022 notice.