Today, May 28, is the last date to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2022) without late fee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply with late fee is June 7 with the late fee.

The state-level TS EAMCET 2022 computer-based entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. Exams for Agriculture, Medical will be held on July 14, 15 and Engineering students July 18 and 20, respectively.

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) provided in the state of Telangana.

The TS EMACET 2022 detailed notification and Information Bulletin is available on the official portal after registrations start. It will contain details regarding the syllabus, list of courses, eligibility, etc.

Here’s TS EAMCET 2022 notification.

Application fee

The application fee for Engineering and Agriculture & Medical is Rs 800 each. Candidates applying for all three subjects will have to pay Rs 1,600. The amounts are relaxed for SC/ST & PH candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2022

Visit website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2022.