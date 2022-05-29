West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in till June 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from July 1 to 7.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1666 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 256 for Lady Constable in Kolkata Police.

Here’s Kolkata Police Constable recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-27 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBCcategory.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination (Class 10) from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Selection process

The posts of Constable/Lady Constable in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by WBPRB.

Application Fee

All category candidates except SC/ST (of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 170. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20.

Steps to apply for KP Constable recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in Click on the link ‘The Post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022’ under Ongoing Recruitment section

Hit the Apply Online button and register if a new user Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Kolkata Police recruitment 2022.