The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). Candidates will now be able to apply for the exam at cuet.samarth.ac.in upto 9.00 PM.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions in the first and second week of July.

Application fee

The application fee for General/Un-Reserved category is Rs 650, General-EWS/OBCNCL- Rs 600 and SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender- Rs 550. The fee for Centres outside India is Rs 3000.

For more details, candidates can read the detailed Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to CUET 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for CUET 2022:

Visit official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the Register button and fill the form Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take a printout.

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23. The exam dates will be announced later.

The entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by the NTA. The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only.