West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the final competitive exam for the post of Wireless Supervisor. The e-admit cards are available on the website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 in two sessions from 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with proper and original proof of identity, reads the notification.

Direct link to the Wireless Supervisor notice.

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab Click on the admit card link available for Wireless Supervisor post Key in your 8-digit application number, Date of Birth and submit

The WB Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2022.