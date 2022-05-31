Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Peon. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from June 8 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 2, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Peon vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed class 8 and should be able to ride bicycle.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the application link available against Peon vacacies Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.