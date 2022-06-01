The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

The NEET PG result document contains the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all candidates who took the entrance test.

I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy,” NBEMS said in the result notice.

The individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2022 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on/after June 8.

Here’s NEET PG result 2022 notice.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2022:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2022 result’ link The result notice will appear on screen Click on the view result link The NEET PG result will appear on screen Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2022 result.

The Board has also released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2022 session.