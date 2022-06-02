West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the result of Madhyamik or Class 10 exam tomorrow, June 3 at 9.00 AM. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This is for information of all concerned that the results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E) 2022 will be announced by Hon’ble President of the Board on 3rd June, 2022 at 9.00 AM through Press Conference. The Heads of the affiliated Institutions or their authorized representatives are requested to collect the marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E) 2022 from the selected Camp Offices on 03.06.2022 from 10.00 AM onwards, reads the notification.

Candidates can also get their results through SMS. Students will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result