The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card for the WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 OMR-based exams will be held on June 12 (Sunday) in two shifts: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

The exam is being conducted for admission into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery courses for the academic session 2022-23 in various institutes in West Bengal.

Here’s WB ANM, GNM 2022 exam schedule.

Steps to download WBJEE ANM, GNM admit card 2022:

Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in Go to ‘ANM & GNM’ tab and click on the download admit card link

Enter application number and password/date of birth to login The WBJEE ANM/ GNM admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBJEE admit card 2022.