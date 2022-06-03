Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the hall ticket for Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer 2021 scrutiny test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and 12 at Ajmer District Headquarter. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Director and Sr. Scientific Officer 2021” Click on Get Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

