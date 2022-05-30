Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to Hospital Care Taker posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till June 29.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which includes 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduate and MBA/PGD (two-year regular course) in Hospital Management/ Hospital Administration/ Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022 notification.

Selection process

RPSC will shortlist candidates through interviews. It may hold a screening test if there are too many applications,

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022: