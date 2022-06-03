Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2021 today, June 3. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted in November 2021.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2021 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 153rd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021” Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.