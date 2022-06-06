The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of the Class 10 SSC board exams 2022. Students can check and download their results online from the official website gseb.org.

The GSEB SSC board exams 2022 were conducted from March 28 to April 9 at various test centers around Gujarat. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the Gujarat SSC exam this year.

Steps to download GSEB SSC result 2022:

Visit the official website gseb.org Enter 7 digits Seat No. and hit GO button The GSEB 10th result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.