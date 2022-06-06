Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the result of Class 10th today, June 6. Candidates can check their individual results from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 67.26 percent. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam, of which 4,14,285 students have passed the exam, reports Indian Express. The pass percentage of boys is 64.02% and for the girls, the pass percentage is 70.07%. Also, more than 700 schools have 100% pass percentage.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSC result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.