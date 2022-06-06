The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited online applications for recruitment to faculty posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till June 30 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to submit the hard copy of the application form in Faculty Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi is July 15, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies.

Candidates applying for the posts should not be more than the age of 50 years as on June 30, 2022. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 1500, whereas for candidates from EWS/SC/ST category is Rs 1200. PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” Click on “Faculty Recruitment 2022 for AIIMS Delhi (Notice No :- AIIMS/New Delhi/Fac.Rect/2022/1)” under Faculty Recruitment tab Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee, and upload the documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

