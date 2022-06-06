Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Arts result for the academic year 2022. Students can download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, more than 6 lakh candidates were registered for the examination. As per a report by NDTV, a total of 96.59% candidates have cleared the Arts examination. The pass percentage of the private students is 40.27%.

The board has also released the result of RBSE Varishtha Upadhyay. The pass percentage of Varishtha Upadhyay exam is 94.99%.

Earlier, the board had released the result of the Science and Commerce streams. The pass percentage for Commerce and Science stream is 96.53% and 97.53% respectively. RBSE conducted the Class 12 exams between March 24 and April 26.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Class 12th Arts result Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Download and take a printout for future reference

