Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announced Rajasthan board Class 12th result 2021 on Saturday, July 24, at 4.00 PM. Students will be able to check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once the result is declared.

Department of Education, Rajasthan has informed the same on Twitter and said, “Education Minister Shri @GovindDotasra ji will release the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts result on July 24 at 4.00 PM. During this, the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Dr DP Jaroli will also be present.”

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

This year, the Board did not conduct Class 10th, 12th examination amid spike in Covid-19 cases acroos the nation. The result will be based on the internal assessment.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can opt for the optional exam to improve their marks. The examination will be conducted once the Covid-19 situation will get under control.

As per a report by NDTV, Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra approved the result formula for Class 10th and 12th on June 23. Class 10 results are also expected soon.