Assam Rifles recruitment 2022: Apply for 1380 vacancies at assamrifles.gov.in, details here
Eligible candidates can apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in till July 20.
Assam Rifles has commenced the online application process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022 today, June 6. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in till July 20.
Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled from September 1 2022 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts as mentioned in Appendix’A’ & ‘B’, reads the notification.
For tradesman’s recruitment qualification, age limit, selection procedure, state-wise recruitment information, pay scale, and all other information read the notification and then apply.
Application Fee
The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200 and for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts) the fee is Rs 100
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website assamrifles.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Online Form under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES”
- Select the post to apply, fill in the details, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.