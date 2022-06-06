The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. The students can check their results online and download scorecards through the official websites — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 19 in written mode.

An overall pass percentage of 77.74 per cent has been recorded in the Class 10 board result this year.

Steps to check Uttarakhand Board results 2022:

