The Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination 2022 today, June 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi Judicial Service Mains written exam 2022 will be held on June 11 and 12. It would consist of four papers viz. i) General Legal Knowledge and Language, ii) Civil Law-1, iii) Civil Law-2 and iv) Criminal Law. A total of 978 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR DELHI JUDICIAL SERVICE MAINS EXAMINATION (WRITTEN) - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.