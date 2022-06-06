State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the online examination for the Circle Based Officers today, June 6. Candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI CBO online exam 2022 was conducted on January 23.

The SBI CBO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1226 Officer posts, of which 1100 are regular vacancies and 126 are backlog vacancies in various Circle/States.

Steps to download SBI CBO result 2022

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Click on the “Online Exam Result” link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the interview call letter has also been released for the eligible candidates.

