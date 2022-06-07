Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications for the Regional Inspector (Technical) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till June 27.

The UKPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 8 vacancies of Regional Inspector (Technical) in the state Transport Department.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-42 years as on July 26, 2022.

Educational qualification: Diploma in Automobile Engineering or Electrical Engineering.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.

Application fee

Rs 176 for general candidates and Rs 86 for domicile reserved category.

Steps to register for UKPSC Regional Inspector recruitment:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Go to Recruitment Notification and click on apply link for Regional Inspector (Technical) Exam-2022 Click on the application link Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download and take a printout for future reference

