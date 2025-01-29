The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). Eligible candidates can check the final answer key through the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in .

The result will be declared on March 7, 2024. The examination was conducted on January 19, 2025.

How to check the final answer key

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, go to the final answer key UCEED and CEED final answer key will appear Download the final answer key

Direct link to download the final answer key.