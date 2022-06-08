The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will today, June 8, release the result of Class 12th. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahahsscboard.in from 1.00 PM onwards.

The result will be declared for 9 divisions including — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022, in offline mode.

Taking to Twitter on June 7, the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in March-April 2022 will be announced online tomorrow, June 8, at 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the result