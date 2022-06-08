Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on ITBP’s official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till July 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 248 vacancies including 135 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Male, 23 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) Female and 90 Head Constable (Combatant Ministerial) LDCE.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Educational Qualification: Intermediate or Class 12 (10+2) passed from a recognised Board.

Skill Test: Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Fee exempted for female/SC/ST/ESM.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the home page, click on the “New User Registration” tab Fill up the details and submit Log in and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The ITBP selection process will consist of PET/PST, written exam, skill test, documentation and medical exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.