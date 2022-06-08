Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till June 27.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 AMO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 to 30 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda from an institution recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicine. More details in the notification.

Here’s CGPSC AMO recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply CGPSC AMO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ and click on AYURVEDA MEDICAL OFFICER-2022 Click on the application link available Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for CGPSC AMO recruitment 2022.