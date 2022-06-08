Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has revised the exam schedule for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check the timetable at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the new schedule, the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts each day. The Commission will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam timetable 2022 notice.