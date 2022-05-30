Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28 and 29 in two shifts each day. The Commission will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Exam Schedule Name of the Exam Date Time Laboratory Assistant (Science) Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 28 10.00 AM to 12 noon

and

2.30 PM to 4.30 PM Laboratory Assistant (Geography) Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29

9.30 AM to 12.30 PM Laboratory Assistant (Home Science

) Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29

3.00 PM to 6.00 PM

