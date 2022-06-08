Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer keys of the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC JE exam 2022 was conducted from May 7 to 10, 2022 in two shifts. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 776 Junior Engineer vacancies in various departments.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link provided on the official website on or before June 14. A fee of Rs 50 will be applicable per challenge.

Steps to download UKPSC JE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Go to the Answer Key section under Candidate Corner Click on the answer key link for the relevant subject The UKPSC Junior Engineer answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC JE answer key 2022.