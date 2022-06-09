The National Testing Agency will close the online application window today for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the examination fee is June 10.

JIPMAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 3 from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2022 – 2023.

Here’s NTA JIPMAT 2022 official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2018.

The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in 10th and 12th standard would be calculated based on the Board’s regulation. If there is no such regulation regarding aggregate marks from the concerned board, then the aggregate marks of all the subjects that appear in the grade sheet should be considered for calculating the passing percentage. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to NTA JPMAT 2022 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL): Rs 2000

Gen- EWS /Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/PwD/ Transgender: Rs 1000

Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2022

Visit the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “JIPMAT 2022 New Registration” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload the required details and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JIPMAT 2022.