The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the deadline to apply online for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer in 30 district establishments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in. The last date to register and submit the application form is now June 25 and June 30, respectively.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer application deadline notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed middle school examination with Odia as a language subject or passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in non-language subject. They should have registered their name in Nursing Council in the state and have valid registration certificate as on the date of the advertisement which shall be uploaded online.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for the duration of 2 hours. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2022: