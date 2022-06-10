Andhra Pradesh Government has released the notification of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022. The online registration will commence from June 16 onwards at cse.ap.gov.in/DSE/. The last date to apply for the test is July 16, 2022.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 21, 2022.

The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII have to appear for AP TET 2020. The examination will be held in various shifts.

Paper I A will be conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, AP TET structure, educational qualifications and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The fee towards submission of application online and for the conduct of computer based TET examination is Rs 500, for each Paper.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.