UPSC EPFO EO/AO 2020 interview schedule released; check details here
The interview will be conducted from July 4 to August 1, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.00 PM.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from July 4 to August 1, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.00 PM.
The interview round will be conducted at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.
“You are requested to bring all the original documents (alongwith their self attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc. as per exhaustive details given in the Commissions website (http//www.upsc.gov.in) under Recruitment/Interview/List of documents (Annexure I) while appearing for the interview,” reads the notification.
UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO.
Steps to download the interview schedule
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- Go to ‘What’s New section’ and click on ‘Interview Details: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO’
- The interview schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.