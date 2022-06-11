Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Scientific Officer (Physical Rubber Plastic Textile), Assistant Mining Geologist, and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till June 30.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is July 1, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientific Officer, 21 for Assistant Mining Geologist, and 2 for Assistant Executive Engineer post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for SO, Asst Mining Geologist posts should not be more than the age of 30 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer is 35 years.

Educational qualification:

Scientific Officer (Physical Rubber Plastic Textile): Master’s Degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognized University or institute.

Assistant Mining Geologist: Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or *equivalent. *AMIE (Section A & B) of the Institution of Engineers (India). (Civil).

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.