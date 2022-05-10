The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE prelims 2022 will be held on June 5. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration.

The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Steps to download UPSC CSE admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for Civil Services Preliminary Exam Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC CSE prelims admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC CSE admit card 2022.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application).

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011.